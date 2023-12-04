TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is back behind bars after he was accused of obstructing a burglary investigation in Pass-a-Grille.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, several witnesses reported seeing someone enter an unlocked car that was parked outside of an apartment building. The suspect was described as someone wearing tan shorts and a T-shirt that said “I just got out of prison.”

Deputies tracked the suspect down about two blocks away and questioned him about the alleged burglary. According to the arrest report, he refused to identify himself and cooperate with the investigation.

“He was told he would be charged with obstruction and he continued to refuse, stating, ‘call my lawyer’,” the arrest report stated.

Michael Gordon, 46, was identified via his fingerprints and was charged with obstruction by a disguised person. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Jail records indicate he was previously released in March of this year.