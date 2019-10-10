Clearwater man arrested on 10 counts of child pornography

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Clearwater man for possession of child pornography, video voyeurism and obscene material on Wednesday.

Detectives began the investigation on Oct. 2018 after receiving information that Scott Lippert, 54, was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives were able to recover numerous images and videos depicting child pornography as well as recording women ranging in age from seven to 44, without their knowledge.

Lippert admitted to deputies that uploaded the videos to his computer. He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of Prohibition of Certain Acts in Connection with Obscene Material, and six counts of Video Voyeurism.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.