Clearwater man arrested in Tampa after attempted robbery at Subway

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have made an arrest just one day after issuing a warrant for the man who allegedly tried stealing a woman’s keys at a Clearwater Subway.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, 24-year-old Emmit Williams of Clearwater was arrested by Tampa police Friday and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Police say Williams was seen on Oct. 27 confronting a woman as she left a Subway located in the 2000 block of Drew Street.

A release from the police department said the 24-year-old demanded the woman to give him her keys, but she refused and ran back into the store. Williams continued to accost her and tried to take the keys away from her. She ran for help and called the police.

He is currently being charged with one count of strong-arm robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss