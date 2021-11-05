Clearwater man arrested in Tampa after attempted robbery at Subway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have made an arrest just one day after issuing a warrant for the man who allegedly tried stealing a woman’s keys at a Clearwater Subway.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, 24-year-old Emmit Williams of Clearwater was arrested by Tampa police Friday and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Police say Williams was seen on Oct. 27 confronting a woman as she left a Subway located in the 2000 block of Drew Street.

A release from the police department said the 24-year-old demanded the woman to give him her keys, but she refused and ran back into the store. Williams continued to accost her and tried to take the keys away from her. She ran for help and called the police.

He is currently being charged with one count of strong-arm robbery.