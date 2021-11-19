Clearwater man arrested in Ohio after police chase, tractor-trailer crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Clearwater man is being held in an Ohio jail on a $100,000 bond after leading police on a pursuit across state lines that ended with him crashing a tractor-trailer off the highway.

Ricardo Kostyk, 30, is charged with failing to pull over during the chase that started in Western Pennsylvania and ended near Youngstown, Ohio.

Troopers in Pennsylvania tried to pull Kostyk over for erratic driving and possibly side-swiping another car.

An Ohio State Police cruiser’s dash camera video shows Kostyk eluded troopers’ first attempt to get him to stop with spike strips.

As the chase continued west, the troopers realized there was an active construction zone up ahead.

“There are workers in it, I’m gonna try to get up here and spike him again,” a trooper said in the dash camera video.

Once the tractor-trailer rolled out of control, the troopers converged on the scene and they held Kostyk at gunpoint. He can be heard in the video begging them not to hurt him.

Kostyk appeared Friday in a Canfield, Ohio courtroom. 8 On Your Side has learned from court records that he has criminal history back home in Florida, including charges for domestic battery and disorderly intoxication.

An arrest warrant has also been issued out of Pennsylvania for charges related to the portion of the chase there.

Kostyk’s attorney told the judge Friday he would like to address his client’s bond amount at a later date.