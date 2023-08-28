A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background – 3D render

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested and accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Largo adult daycare facility, according to authorities.

Largo police said 33-year-old Michael Dixon, a former student at the Holtons Helping Hand adult daycare facility, threatened a mass shooting at the daycare on Sunday. Officers said Dixon also threatened to kill his parents and his child’s mother.

When authorities attempted to arrest Dixon in his parked vehicle by the Pinellas Park Police Department, he refused to exit.

Officers said Dixon barricaded himself inside his vehicle and refused to exit until he peacefully surrendered on Monday around 8 a.m.

His bond was set at $10,000. An investigation remains ongoing.