CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas homeless man was arrested after police said he stole a family’s luggage from their hotel Saturday.

According to Clearwater police, Mark Brienza found a luggage claim check at Frenchy’s Rockaway in Clearwater, and took it to the hotel, where he exchanged it for the luggage.

Police said they found Brienza the next day after the victim called to report that they saw him riding around on a bike wearing their stolen clothes.

Security camera footage from the hotel showed Brienza taking the luggage, police said. He was taken into custody, but police said he would not tell them where to find the other stolen items.

Brienza later told the victims where to find the items, admitting he “felt bad after he realized the items were for an entire family.” Most of the stolen items were found. He also apologized to the family.

Police said Brienza eventually admitted to stealing the luggage and spreading some of the items around town.

Brienza was charged with grand theft.