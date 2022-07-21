CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested on several counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.

According to a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Atititorn Pattanapaisarn, 26, was charged with 9 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Pattanapaisarn after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives found through their investigation that Pattanapaisarn was uploading exploitative material to the internet.

Detectives searched the internet account in question and found several explicit images of children. The sheriff’s office said Pattanapaisarn admitted to detectives that he searched for child pornography online and saved the images to his account.