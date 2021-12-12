Clearwater man arrested for firing several guns near occupied homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday after he “recklessly” fired a number guns near several Pinellas County homes, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Authorities say Kenneth Carlyle, 64, knowingly shot multiple guns within 1,000 feet of occupied homes in the area of Lake Citrus Drive and Victoria Drive Friday night when a bystander reported the incident to police.

When authorities arrived, they say they attempted to stop Carlyle, who instead, drove home and parked his car in the yard

Documents state that multiple weapons were found inside Carlyle’s vehicle along with a number of spent shell casings scattered around the floor.

Authorities add that Carlyle was under the influence at the time he drove home.

Carlyle was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, discharging of a firearm and driving under the influence.