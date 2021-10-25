Clearwater man arrested, charged with sexual cyberharassment following Facebook post

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man is facing charges of sexual cyberharassment and stalking after police say he posted a sexually explicit video of a partner to Facebook.

Official documents show Christopher Fregapane, 37, of Clearwater was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly sending sexual images of a partner to a list of people on Facebook. The report says Fregapane also published the images to public comment sections following a breakup without consent from the victim.

Fregapane is also accused of maliciously and repeatedly harassing the victim, causing “substantial emotional distress,” according to police.

