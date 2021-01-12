Clearwater man arrested again for selling faulty appliances

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater appliance salesman who police arrested in October is back in trouble. Authorities arrested James Holecek again on Monday. He’s facing an additional scheme to defraud charge.

According to the arrest report, Holecek defrauded the victim out of $595 by selling him a faulty appliance. The appliance purchased from Holecek was different than the one that was delivered.

Rich Curtis is the victim is upset and angry about the situation.

“I was angry to begin with and then I became angry with myself,” said Curtis who describes the condition of the washer and dryer he bought as beat up. “And then it had a bunch of other green stuff on it, looked like mold or mildew. It was dirty. It was kind of banged up in the back.”

When 8 On Your Side confronted Holecek after his initial arrest in October, he wouldn’t respond to questions, threatened our crew with legal action, and informed them they were on private property.

On Tuesday night, we again attempted to reach him for comment. He replied via text, “it’s a false allegation of false arrest and that’ll be proven in the legal system in the future.”

According to detectives, some of his transactions happened online on sites such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Now, when you search for his name on Craigslist, a warning pops up, urging buyers to avoid him.

Curtin would offer the same advice. “I hope that people will learn from my experience. Be careful. Once again, buyer beware,” said Curtin. “See what you’re getting into. Know who you’re dealing with. And don’t give anybody money upfront, unless they are reputable and they can guarantee it. “

Clearwater Police Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If you’ve had any business dealings with James Holecek you are urged to call Detective Chris Kakalow at 1-727-562-4242.