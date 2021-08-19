Clearwater man arrested after trying to steal Snickers bar at knifepoint, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon after deputies say he tried to steal a Snickers bar from a Largo WaWa gas station.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Erick Minto after responding to a call from the WaWa on Walsingham Road, where deputies say an employee was threatened over the chocolate, caramel, and nougat bar.

According to an affidavit from PCSO, Minto attempted by force to take a Snickers bar, “with intent to temporarily or permanently deprive” the employee of it, using a deadly weapon.

In this case, that alleged weapon was a folding pocket knife.

Deputies who arrived on the scene to respond to the call say they were told by the victim that Minto came into the store asking for free food and, when he was told no, pulled out his knife, opened it, pointed it at the victim and threatened them.

“Don’t make me do something stupid for a Snickers bar,” deputies say he told the victim.

In fear for his life, the WaWa employee gave him the Snickers, then Minto left the store. Minto left the bar on the cashier counter, according to the affidavit from PCSO.

When deputies found Minto, they say he denied threatening the victim but did admit to opening the knife up while in the store. He told them he was trying to trade the knife for the candy, the affidavit says.

He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. No bond out date was listed on the affidavit from the sheriff’s office.