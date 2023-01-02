CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police are investigating a home off Ridge Avenue where a standoff took place Sunday night.

Authorities arrested 60-year-old James Wassman after they said he fired off several shots — one of them grazing an officer.

On New Year’s Day, police said Wassman fired the shots into the air in his backyard, then barricaded himself inside the home. Frightened neighbors called police.

“All I saw was a little map on the channel and it said Ridge Avenue and I went ‘what?’ because never had anything like this with all the years, I’ve lived here,” said Lindy Kamuda, neighbor.

According to an arrest affidavit, SWAT negotiators tried to resolve the situation peacefully, but Wassman responded “you will have to kill me” and fired his gun, again.

“At one point he came out, said some stuff that was erratic, indicating that he was angry, upset, and was going to hurt somebody that there was going be a bloodbath, and fired a gun a couple times,” said Chief Daniel slaughter, Clearwater Police Department.

Chief Slaughter said one of the first officers to arrive at the scene was grazed by a bullet in his arm. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

“Really bright young person with a great promising career and luckily it’s a grazed wound and he’s going to be fine and recover from,” the Chief said.

After a nearly four-hour standoff, the SWAT team fired gas canisters at the house. Police said Wassman then came outside and surrendered. He’s now facing charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and discharging a firearm on residential property.

Chief Slaughter said the department’s mental health unit had contact with Wassman last February. He said he believes there was some type of brain injury.