Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Clearwater man arrested after decapitating cat in his backyard, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have arrested a man they say he killed his cat, decapitated it, and taped its head to a stick in the backyard.

According to police, Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo told officers two versions of how the cat was killed — first he said he strangled it, then he said he put it in a plastic bag for 30 minutes until it died. Then he told officers he used an ax to cut off the head, which he tried to impale on a stick

When police asked Pena-Cedillo why he did it he said he wanted to show someone living with him what he was capable of.

The cat’s name was Cinnamon and it had been a family pet for the last five years. Pena-Cedillo was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss