Clearwater man arrested after decapitating cat in his backyard, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have arrested a man they say he killed his cat, decapitated it, and taped its head to a stick in the backyard.

According to police, Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo told officers two versions of how the cat was killed — first he said he strangled it, then he said he put it in a plastic bag for 30 minutes until it died. Then he told officers he used an ax to cut off the head, which he tried to impale on a stick

When police asked Pena-Cedillo why he did it he said he wanted to show someone living with him what he was capable of.

The cat’s name was Cinnamon and it had been a family pet for the last five years. Pena-Cedillo was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.