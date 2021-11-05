Clearwater man accused of trying to ‘snatch up’ little girl faces 49 more child porn charges, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man accused of plotting an attempted kidnapping of a child now faces more charges for child pornography, according to Clearwater police.

Jacob Holman, 26, was previously arrested in October after officers said they learned of his kidnapping plot while investigating a domestic dispute.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers learned Holman collecting items like “duct tape, gloves, shovel, flashlight, first aid kit and a condom.” The list also had “snatch up lil girl” and “throw in trunk” written on it.

Police also said Holman had video of a 5-year-old girl on his phone taken at a local store.

While Holman originally faced one count each for attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography, detectives later filed an additional 49 charges for child pornography possession based on images found on his computer.

As of this report, Holman is still in the Pinellas County Jail without bond.