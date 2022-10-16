CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday after deputies alleged that he attempted to solicit sex acts from two young children.

An arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said James Donald Laker, 66, of Clearwater put a note on the victims’ mailbox on Oct. 7 telling the victims to commit a sex act with a younger brother.

On Oct. 9, another note was left on the mailbox saying the same thing. Deputies said on both occasions, one of the children found the notes.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found handwritten sticky notes at Laker’s home at Westminister Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Laker had multiple charges for indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious conduct in 1995, 2000, and 2002.

In the 2002 incident, Laker was accused of sending notes to a 10-year-old girl telling her to commit sex acts on herself and threatening to rape her, deputies said.

Laker was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a new charge of lewd and lascivious conduct.