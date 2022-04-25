CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested after police said he abused a small dog during a domestic dispute on Sunday.

Clearwater police said 23-year-old Warren Wilson was the “aggressor” in a domestic battery. During the incident, he repeatedly picked up and threw a 20-pound dog into the concrete floor, according to the affidavit.

Police said the it caused “apparent injuries” to the dog as it was whining and crying while it was being thrown.

Wilson faces charges of animal cruelty and domestic battery.