CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is accused of fatally shooting a man who allegedly stole one pound of marijuana from him.

On May 2, an arrest report said Raymond Johnson, 27, was in the parking lot of Okeefe’s Taven on South Ft. Harrison Avenue for a drug deal.

According to the report, Johnson was selling one pound of marijuana to another person for $2,400.

During the transaction, the report said Johnson was robbed of the marijuana. The robber fled in his vehicle and Johnson allegedly used a .40 cal handgun to shoot at him but missed.

After the robbery, the report said Johnson called several associates to find out the robber’s identity.

The report said Johnson found out who the robber was and discovered that the man would be on LaSalle Street later that day.

Investigators said Johnson went to the location and shot at the man 13 times, striking him 10 times. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Johnson fled the scene but was shot during the incident when the victim returned fire, the report said. He went to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they contacted Johnson at the hospital. They said they found clothing that matched what a witness described Johnson to be wearing at the time of the murder.

The report said shell casings from the murder scene on LaSalle Street matched the shell casings found in the parking lot at Okeefe’s Tavern. Investigators said the shell casings were from a gun that Johnson fired.

On Monday, Johnson was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he faces a second-degree murder charge.