Logan Lopez, accused of murdering his own mother (Credit: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man has been charged with murdering his own mother in a year-long plot Saturday, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said a neighbor called them to the Palms at Countryside Apartments when she heard a woman screaming for help at around 5 p.m.

Officers said they found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead in the apartment belonging to her son, 24-year-old Logan Lopez.

Logan Lopez told officers he lured his mother to his home after planning to put “an end to her” for a year.

The police said the 24-year-old beat her with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times.

According to the department, Logan Lopez had no criminal history but was taken into custody under the Baker Act. He has been charged with first-degree murder.