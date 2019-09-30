Clearwater man accused of aiming a laser pointer at a boater arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man who was upset at how close a boater was to his dock exchanged words with the man and then pulled out his laser pointer.

Police say 67-year-old Laszlo Kulscar then aimed the pointer at the boater. That is a felony. Clearwater police arrested Kulscar on Saturday night on a charge of misuse of a laser lighting device.

Police department spokesman Rob Shaw said while these cases generally make headlines when pilots of aircraft are targeted, blinding a boater can also be dangerous.

“Think about it. If there had been another boat coming, he’s piloting his own boat. He could have crashed into another boat. He could’ve crashed into a dock,” said Shaw. “He could have crashed into a seawall. The possibilities are endless.”

Shaw added if the boater were in the wrong, Kulscar should have pursued other avenues rather than taking matters into his own hands.

“Perhaps just have a conversation with him. You could call the police. You could call the coast guard. You could do any number of things,” suggested Shaw. “But don’t get out a laser pointer that could render that person sightless temporarily.”

Joey Semsey works in the area and says there are a lot of people talking about Kulscar’s arrest.

“People are going crazy about it. Very calm area out here on the island. You don’t hear about a lot of things,” said Semsey. “A lot of people are not happy about it … what could have happened to the passengers on that boat.”

Deputies released Kulscar from the Pinellas County Jail early Sunday morning after he posted a $5,000 bond. A woman who answered the door at his waterfront home said he was not available.