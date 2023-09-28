CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The main branch of the Clearwater Public Library System was forced to shut down earlier this month after a sprinkler flooded the building, causing $5 million in damage.

On Sept. 6, a fire sprinkler failed on the third floor of the building, causing thousands of gallons of water to spill out and leak onto the second and first floors, according to the City of Clearwater.

Fire officials and maintenance crews shut off the electrical and fire suppression systems to stop the flow of water. A mitigation team was called in to begin drying out the building, which took eight days to get back to normal.

About 10,000 books and other materials were removed to be inspected and dried out, but library staff believe most of them are salvageable. However, the damage to the building is estimated at $5 million, according to the City of Clearwater.

The building’s HVAC, electrical, elevator and fire suppression systems are awaiting assessment and possible repairs, a city spokesperson said. Drywall and carpeting will be replaced in the affected areas of the building.

Officials are still looking into the exact cause of the flood, but they believe it was an accident. The building is expected to reopen in the beginning of November.