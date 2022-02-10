Clearwater jet-ski business says lease was terminated weeks before Spring Break

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — For the last 16 months, Mark King and his wife have owned Clearwater Beach Jet Ski Rentals. It’s a 13-year-old business off the Clearwater Memorial Causeway.

King says the company went from six jet-ski’s to more than double in size.

“Every dollar we put in this business last year went into growing this company.,” King said.

They set up shop at Barefoot Bay Resort. King says last month the owners told him and his wife they were terminating their lease for business reasons. Although they were month to month, the news came as a shock.

“We’ve faithfully paid rent, tried not to cause problems, so why us,” King asked. “One month before season we have nowhere to go.”

King says they’re a seasonal business. They rely on savings from the summer to get by.

“We’ve lived on fumes this winter hoping to get some money back this Spring Break,” King said.

Now, they’re scrambling to find a place they can call home, weeks before one of their biggest seasons of the year. King believes the decision was unfair, and could force he and his wife out of work.

“I won’t be able to provide for my family,” King said. “We haven’t been able to sleep at night, we cry ourselves to sleep.”