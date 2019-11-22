Clearwater inviting residents to send in dumpster art ideas

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater is inviting residents to help turn dumpsters into a work of art.

The city will provide the blank canvases, which are the dumpsters, and all of the necessary supplies. Interested artists only need to supply their time, creativity and ideas for beautifying the spaces.

Those interested will need to submit an application either by an individual or team and must specify design ideas and intended location. The city must approve the application before painting may begin.

The dumpsters apart of the Dumpster Art program will be located at schools, apartment complexes and local businesses.

The Dumpster Art program, which is designed to engage the community, help instill local pride and enhance everyday items into artwork, is part of the city’s Placemaking Playbook initiative.

For more information on the Dumpster Art program, click here or call 727-562-4559.

