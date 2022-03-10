Clearwater ‘hugging bandit’ behind bars after targeting elderly, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A wanted woman who made headlines as the “hugging bandit” in November 2021 was arrested, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Kathy Stevens, 65, is facing more than a dozen charges from CPD and other law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area after officers said she would approach older men outside of stores and pretend she knew them.

Stevens would then hug them and attemt to steal their wallets and credit cards, CPD said in a Facebook post. She was arrested months later

Officers confirmed at least four cases in Clearwater alone.