Clearwater homeowner wants squatters living in a tent, out of his back yard

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater homeowner is fed up with unwanted guests living in a tent in his back yard. Despite his pleas, they won’t move out.

Forrest Malmin said the squatters have been there for 6 months.

It’s a couple, a man and a woman.

“Usually there’s tons of garbage all over,” said Malmin.

He showed 8 On Your Side the couple set up camp under a tree, putting up a tent, covering it with a weathered tarp.

Peter Bernard

“They asked me if they could stay in the back yard, I said no, they can’t” explained Malmin.

But they stay anyway. At their camp, you’ll see jugs of water, deodorant, a bike, empty beer cans, and junk.

“I’m worried he’ll beat the daylights out of me. That’s why. I’m scared to death of the guy” said Malmin.

He explained, the woman, named Laura, used to live in his house, but she overstayed her welcome. Now, living with a man named Bill, the pair won’t go.

A Clearwater police spokesperson said cops have been to the house twice in recent months.

Officers heard about a verbal agreement between the couple and Forrest, to stay in the tent, with a warning from cops, they need to find a permanent home.

Malmin insists there was never any agreement and he wants them gone.

“Screaming and yelling and fighting all hours of the night. Screaming at the top of their lungs. Yeah, all kinds of stuff. He calls her horrible names, really loud at night, like threatens her,” he said.

Malmin is afraid to touch the tent.

Clearwater police told Forrest, this is likely a civil matter. But it could also be a code violation to have people living in a tent.