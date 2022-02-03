Clearwater homeowner hopes police find ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ package thief

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – When Tiffany Highsmith realized her Amazon package was missing, she reviewed the video from the previous day on her front door ring camera.

Right away, she said she thought of the Disney films starring Johnny Depp.

“Well I first thought of Pirates of the Caribbean,” Highsmith said. “But I mean it was pretty funny, I just couldn’t believe that it even happened that he was dressed like a pirate.”

Clearwater police said the man who was dressed like Captain Jack Sparrow is wanted for being a package swiping porch pirate.

“I don’t even think it was two minutes the package was delivered and he was making a U-turn to pull up in the driveway,” Highsmith said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Moments after the Amazon delivery driver left her home in mid-December, the video from the Ring camera shows a 2013 Subaru Forester pull into the driveway.

Highsmith said she hopes the video can help police hold the package pilfering suspect accountable.

“Ring cameras are the best thing ever in my opinion,” she added.

The suspect didn’t take off with any valuable treasure, but rather Highsmith said he may have been disappointed to open the package and find a gift she had ordered for her son.

“He’s practicing to be a barber,” she said, “so it was a leather booster seat gives that would give kids a little height if they’re sitting in a chair and then my husband and I were going to an 80s themed party so it was accessories for a party.”

Highsmith tells 8 On Your Side Amazon has replaced the stolen orders, no questions asked,

Anyone who can help identify the Jack Sparrow look-a-like should call Clearwater detectives at 727-562-4242.