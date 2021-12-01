Clearwater homeless man attempted to break into occupied pre-school, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater homeless man is facing charges after police say he attempted to break into an occupied pre-school in Clearwater on Monday.

When police arrived, officers say Timothy Johnson Jr. was banging on the door of the pre-school in an attempt to open the doors. An arrest affidavit revealed that roughly 20 children were inside while Johnson attempted to get in.

When officers told Johnson to “come here now” he reportedly took off jumping a concrete wall. A short foot chase later, Johnson was taken into custody.

Police say the area surrounding the building was littered with trash from Johnson digging through garbage cans. Johnson later told police he was sorry for his actions and offered to clean up the trash.

Johnson added he thought the building was abandoned and thought there was nothing wrong with trying to enter.