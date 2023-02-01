CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for the driver responsible for a crash that landed a man in the hospital on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Druid Road near South Myrtle Avenue.

Clearwater police said a male pedestrian was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital. The involved driver did not stop after the crash.

Police did not provide details about what led up to the crash. There is no word on the victim’s condition as of Wednesday morning.

