Clearwater giving residents $20 vouchers for meals at downtown restaurants

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater has found a way to encourage people to visit local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is giving away meal vouchers redeemable at nine restaurants that are part of the city’s Dine in Downtown Summer 2020 program.

The vouchers can be used on nights and weekends. They’ll expire on Aug. 31.

The restaurants in the Dine in Downtown Summer 2020 program are:

  • Chiang Mai Thai & Sushi Bar
  • Clear Sky on Cleveland
  • Downtown Pizza Sports Bar & Grill
  • Kara Lynn’s Kitchen
  • Philly Joe’s Steaks & Hoagies
  • Pour Yours
  • Roxy’s
  • Soul Sicilian Fusion
  • Vera’s Kitchen

A total of 2,500 vouchers will be available for Clearwater residents on the city’s website on July 6.

To take advantage of the offer, click here.

