TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old “die-hard” Taylor Swift fan from Pinellas County was surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime experience — Two VIP tickets to Friday night’s The Eras Tour.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay, a local nonprofit that pairs children with caring adult mentors, surprised Little Sister Shamarri, and Big Sister Ashlee — two die-hard Taylor Swift fans — with VIP lower-level tickets to Swift’s Friday night concert at Raymond James Stadium.

Shamarri, who has been going through rough times due to her parents not being in the household, was called down to the main office at her elementary school in Clearwater where her Big Sister Ashlee awaited with the exciting reveal.

Big Brothers Big Sisters told WFLA.com that Ashlee was made aware of the plan Thursday night, just before she broke down and cried with joy.

Her tears of joy spread to Shamarri when she found out what was about to happen.

“I was feeling very happy that they all did this for me,” Shamarri said, wiping away her tears.

Ashlee said she couldn’t wait to share the “life-changing” surprise for her Little Sister to help boost her spirits as she stays in the care of her foster parent.

“I’ve been crying for two days thinking of surprising you,” Ashlee said.

When asked what she would say if she saw Taylor Swift, Shamarri said, “You’re the best.”

“I’m so grateful to be a part of something so big for someone so great,” Ashlee said. “Thank you to Big Brothers Big Sisters for doing this.”