ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater gang member, who was out on bond for an attempted murder charge, was taken back into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen car on Wednesday.

According to an arrest report from the St. Petersburg Police Department, a detective tried to pull over a 2022 Honda Accord that was reported stolen by Crown Honda.

The driver, identified as Benjamin Sanders, 20, allegedly threw the car in reverse and drove over a sidewalk and into the grass at a city park, knocking down a road sign.

A chase ensued, reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to the arrest report. Sanders was accused of “going against traffic at a high rate of speed with wanton disregard to human life.”

Deputies followed the car to the St. Charles Row Apartments, where a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the driver getting into the back seat of another car. Sanders was taken into custody and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or eluding police (with high speed/wanton disregard), leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving on a suspended license.

Sanders was out on bond at the time of the incident and was wearing an ankle monitor, according to the arrest report. In Dec. 2021, he and another member of the Betty Boyz Gang, Brian Campbell, were accused of shooting a man nine times in a Clearwater parking lot.

In Aug. 2022, DNA evidence linked Sanders and Campbell to the shooting, according to Clearwater police. Sanders was charged with first degree attempted murder.