CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater firefighters helped rescue a curious kitten that crawled into the dash of a car as crews battled a fire Thursday night.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said crews were wrapping up a small fire along the 2900 block of Drew Street when a woman told them her cat had crawled into the dash of her car.

With her permission, crew members began methodically taking the dash apart until they gained access to the cat about an hour later.

“The owner was extremely grateful for the crew’s hard work and perseverance,” the department said. “The crew members of Truck 48 — Lt. Jeff Roberts, Driver-Operator Mike Jaso, Firefighter Mike Jones and Driver-Operator Christian Miller — are indeed the cat’s meow this morning.”