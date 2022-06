CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Fire Rescue made a surprise visit to a 10-year-old physical therapy patient Thursday.

CFR posted on Twitter saying that the crew of Engine 48 became friends with Dylan Heffernan, 10, who is working on learning to walk again.

Video showed firefighters help Dylan onto Engine 48 so he could sound its horn.

“It definitely brightened his day,” Dylan’s mother told firefighters. “He can’t stop talking about it.”