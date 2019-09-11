Clearwater firefighters honor lives lost on 9/11 with moment of silence

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Today Clearwater firefighters paid tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Firefighters at all Clearwater fire stations pulled out their emergency vehicles this morning.

At 9:59 a.m., a radio call was made for a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City and other locations.

The call was made at the exact time eighteen years ago when the South Tower collapsed after two hijacked planes slammed into the buildings.

The Clearwater Fire Chief says that was the day everything changed.

“Parents and individuals went home they hugged their kids a little tighter they saw that we as a nation were vulnerable for a minute but we bounce back and now we’re stronger from that,” Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said.

The lives we honor today will live on in our memories as multiple agencies around the Tampa Bay Area remember the tragedy of 9/11.

