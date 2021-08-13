Clearwater firefighters help free dog whose foot was stuck in bathtub drain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The saying goes, “Cats have nine lives,” however, Friday night a dog in Clearwater wanted to test the theory for her species.

Crews with the Clearwater Fire and Rescue say they spent about an hour “meticulously” working to free the foot of Bella the dog after she got it stuck in the drain of her owner’s tub while taking a bath.

“She was wet and cold and shivering and I didn’t know what to do,” Bella’s owner, Megan Walton said.

According to CFR, crew members arrived at Walton’s home, tools in hand, and began the process of trying to free the 1-year-old canine.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue

They tried soaping her paw up, but that wouldn’t work. They began cutting parts of the drain but were very careful to protect her. Crews say they wanted to make sure she stayed hydrated and even had a little oxygen mask handy just in case she needed it.

“They didn’t want to cut her paw,” Walton said. “They finally got it out before they were going to saw my tub apart.”

Despite the initial concern, Walton says she was very thankful for the work of the Clearwater first responders.

“The way they handled it was so cute,” she said. “They all said bye to her when they left. I was so impressed with them.”