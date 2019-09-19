Clearwater Fire & Rescue surprises 5-year-old for birthday

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One five-year-old had the birthday of a lifetime thanks to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

When Clearwater firefighters heard that 5-year-old Santiago Hernandez recently had a birthday and adores firefighters, they knew they had to make a call for service to his residence.

Firefighters from Station 48 paid a visit to Santiago at his family’s apartment on Nimbus Avenue with gifts in hand and even showed off their fire engine.

Santiago even got to sit in the driver’s seat. It was a day that Santiago will not soon forget.

Happy Birthday, Santiago!