CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It is one of the most dangerous types of fires.

Some firefighters describe it as a rolling dumpster fire filled with hazardous materials.

On Friday evening, the focus for 11 Clearwater Fire & Rescue recruits was learning how to respond to a car fire.

After setting the first car on fire, the recruits put their training to the test.

They put on their protective gear, tested the hose and practiced extinguishing a very dangerous type of fire.

“The materials used in cars has changed over the decades,” Division Chief of Training David Kadau said. “You don’t know what you’re gonna get. A lot of people in the industry joke a car fire is really a rolling dumpster fire.”

Kadau said the recruits went through a two-hour class earlier in the day to learn the best techniques to fight a car fire.

“We try to approach at the angles that are less dangerous than others, which are typically 45 degrees from the front sides or back rears,” he said.

The recruits repeated the same car fire exercise three more times with family members on hand to watch the progress they’ve made during training so far.

“My mom, dad and two little brothers are here,” Clearwater Fire & Rescue recruit Will Thomas said.

Thomas spent four years fighting fires in Pasco County before making the switch to Clearwater last month.

He shared his inspiration for becoming a firefighter.

“My uncle Lenny up in New York City fought fire and worked on 9/11 and that always the thought in my head this is what I wanted to do,” Thomas said.

Kadau said the last thing a driver should do is keep driving if the car catches on fire. He said to pull over to a safe area, get out of the car and call 9-1-1 immediately.

He also suggests keeping a small fire extinguisher in the vehicle.

The recruits have seven more weeks of training before they officially become Clearwater firefighters.