CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Lifeguards with the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department rescued a pelican that was tangled in a fishing line on Clearwater Beach, according to a Facebook post.

The department said the bird also had a fishing hook snagged into his body.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted the lifeguards with the rescue.

They were able to untangle the bird and set it free.