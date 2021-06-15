Clearwater Fire & Rescue junior lifeguard camp teaches life-saving skills

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s Junior Lifeguard Camp is back in action this summer after taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

This week, fourteen kids from the ages of 8 to 12-years-old, will be learning the day-to-day procedures and necessary skills to be a lifeguard.

“We try to mimic what the actual lifeguards do,” Beach Lifeguard Manager Patrick Brafford said.

Brafford tells 8 On Your Side the skills they learn during camp are essential safety skills for lifeguards.

“We’re teaching them first aid skills, CPR skills, how to recognize emergencies, how to call 911, and how to render some kind of aid,” added Brafford.

This is something Brafford and the Clearwater Beach lifeguards are proud of, teaching these kids life-saving skills that can be used for situations other than being a lifeguard.

“They save lives. Whether they save their own life or use it to save another life,” said Brafford.

The Junior Lifeguard Camp will continue next week for kids who are 13 – 16 years-old.