LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Clearwater fire medic helps deliver baby in back of ambulance

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater fire medic is being honored for his work after he helped deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department says Fredy Ortiz helped with the delivery as they were on the way to Morton Plant Hospital.

He was presented a peer challenge coin by Lt. Jason Haynor for his help.  

According to CFRD, the peer challenge coin was an idea created by the fire department’s morale committee. It is now up to Ortiz to pass it on to another person for a great accomplishment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss