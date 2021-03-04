Clearwater fire medic helps deliver baby in back of ambulance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater fire medic is being honored for his work after he helped deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department says Fredy Ortiz helped with the delivery as they were on the way to Morton Plant Hospital.

He was presented a peer challenge coin by Lt. Jason Haynor for his help.

According to CFRD, the peer challenge coin was an idea created by the fire department’s morale committee. It is now up to Ortiz to pass it on to another person for a great accomplishment.