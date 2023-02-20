PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty fire medic for the Clearwater Fire Department was arrested for DUI Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 31-year-old Todd Rushing, who works for the Clearwater Fire Department, was arrested Saturday around 10 p.m. after he was stopped while driving an unregistered golf cart on Skinner Boulevard in Dunedin.

While speaking with the fire medic, authorities noticed Rushing showed signs of impairment, including an alcoholic odor emitting from his breath and bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes.

Deputies said Rushing agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but refused to submit to a breath sample. After he performed poorly on the sobriety tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence.

It is unclear if he faces punishment from the Clearwater Fire Department.