TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in Clearwater on Monday, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m., the Clearwater Fire and Rescue was called to a fire at a home in the 1200 block of Claire Drive. The fire was extinguished 15 minutes later.

Police said a man at the home was treated by paramedics, then rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.