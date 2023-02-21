CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Clearwater on Tuesday.

Scanner traffic indicates fire crews were called to Capri Mobile Home Park on US-19, north of Sunset Point Road, sometime before 3:00 a.m.

Footage from the scene shows fire crews and investigators surrounding the now-extinguished structure.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

