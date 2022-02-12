Clearwater Fire and Rescue honors legacy of late firefighter

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department announced Saturday, the death of Michele Williams, a retired firefighter who served the agency and city for 17 years.

“We pause to remember Michele Williams, who paved the way for many of our female firefighters today,” the department said in a tweet. “She died earlier this week. We will never forget her contributions to our department.”

The department said Williams was the mother to three children, grandmother to one child, a wife to District Commander Larry Williams, and a mentor to many young female firefighters.

“She helped pave the way for them and gave them the tools they needed to be successful in the fire service,” the department’s Facebook post said. “It is with great sadness we make this announcement, but with great pride that we honor her legacy and contribution to our department.”