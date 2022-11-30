CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One by one, students at Leila Davis Elementary School spent their Wednesday morning organizing hundreds of items donated to help students just like them affected by Hurricane Ian.

“We’re sorting clothes into boxes for them,” said 5th grader Molly Hunt.

“Don’t be worried, we’re here to help,” said 5th grader Nolan Gibbons

Gibbons said he wanted to lend a helping hand after seeing the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind.

“I’m very happy because I don’t like leaving anyone behind,” he said. “I always like everyone to have the same [amount] of good stuff.”

All of the donations will be sent to Colonial Elementary School in Fort Myers.

“Of course, we prepared for Hurricane Ian here in the Bay area, but at the last minute, when it took that right and turn into Lee County, your hearts dropped for that community,” said Leila Davis Elementary School principal William Durst. “The devastation we saw down there, our students see that.”

From non-perishable food items to school supplies, the Hurricane Ian relief donations will be packed into a box truck supplied by the district and head to Fort Myers Saturday at 8 a.m.

“Sometimes you have to put yourself in other people’s shoes to imagine how they feel,” said 5th grader Cora Whitlock. “So, you help them.”

It’s teaching these kids a good lesson: do good in your community whenever you can.

If you want to donate, you can head out to Leila Davis Elementary School Friday afternoon for their pop-a-trunk collection event. The runs from 3:30-7:30 p.m.