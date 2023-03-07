Related video: Man hurt after shooting in Dunkin’ parking lot in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dunkin’ employee was accused of shooting a customer in front of his children on Monday.

Clearwater police responded to the store, located at 2551 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., just after 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, got into an argument with a 38-year-old Clearwater man who was visiting the restaurant to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children, according to a release from the police department. Police said Shaheed confronted the victim and his family in the parking lot.

Shaheed allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots, striking the man twice in the legs. He survived the incident, but remained hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday.

Shaheed was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He remains in the Pinellas County Jail.