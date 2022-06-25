CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police shut down a drug house in Clearwater Thursday afternoon, an affidavit said.

Police said they got “numerous” tips and complaints about illegal activity at a home on Pierce Street, leading undercover detectives to pose as buyers to investigate the drug operation.

A search of the home found crack cocaine, MDMA, and a pot filled with water and white residue that tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Police said the suspect in the case was Drequan Bryant, 26, was a convicted felon who had a rifle hidden his rifle that was loaded with 21 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

The rifle was reported stolen out of Largo, the affidavit said.

Bryant denied knowing about the items found inside the home. He was arrested on numerous charges including possession of illegal items, operating a drug house, and grand theft.