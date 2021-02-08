Clearwater driver, passenger arrested for trying to race unmarked police car

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater driver and his passenger were arrested after they allegedly tried to get an officer in an unmarked car to engage in a street race Sunday morning.

According to an affidavit, the officer spotted Kole Ethan Maloney as he was racing another vehicle in the westbound lanes of Gulf to Bay Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The other vehicle turned onto another road and Maloney continued westbound on Gulf to Bay.

The report did not mention how fast he was traveling.

Police said the officer caught up with Maloney, and Maloney looked at him and tried to instigate a street race.

The officer pulled Maloney’s vehicle over and noticed Maloney displayed strong signs of being impaired by alcohol. He failed his field sobriety test and blew .045 and .043, which is over the legal alcohol limit.

Maloney was arrested for driving under the influence and racing on the highway (driver). His passenger, Lauren Marie Gwizdowski, 20, was arrested for racing on the highway (passenger). Both were released from the Pinellas County Jail on Sunday.