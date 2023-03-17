CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man died after he was hit by a car at a construction site on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 118th Street North and 43rd Street North just after 10 p.m. The site is part of the Gateway Expressway construction project.

FHP said a 77-year-old man from Seminole was heading west on 118th Street North when he collided with a construction worker who was flagging traffic.

The worker was identified as a 55-year-old man from Clearwater. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver somehow sustained minor injuries from striking the pedestrian, according to a FHP news release.