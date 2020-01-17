Clearwater company announces mission to moon, Mars

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – America is going to discover more on the moon and Mars!

The announcement was made Friday morning at the Honeywell Plant in Clearwater Florida. The move is a partnership of the Lockheed Martin Orion program and Honeywell.

According to a Honeywell representative, the 300-person team is already staffed but they do expect to hire more positions as the project develops.

According to engineers, the Orion will be a gumdrop-shaped space capsule this is about 30 feet tall and wide. The goal is to have the Orion in space by early 2021 to orbit as a machine. It is then expected to carry 4 astronauts by 2022 orbit the Moon and Mars and by 2024 they hope to have these astronauts touching down on the Moon and Mars to take samples.







