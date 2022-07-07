CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Community Sailing Center (CCSC) will host its first boat parade on Saturday on the Clearwater Beach waterways.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., weather depending, leaving from the center and making a loop out of Clearwater Pass, near Pier 60, back in to the pass and around the “fingers” behind Clearwater Beach. You can find the full boat parade route here.

The parade will feature “Street Art Sails,” painted by the Gibbs High School Mural Club, for the center’s “Winds of Change” fundraiser.

CCSC partnered with Brian McAllister, Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School & Gibbs Mural Club Advisor, and his students.

The students are local pop and street artists who are showcasing their talents on the sails while promoting values of “inclusion and promoting respect and appreciation for oneself, others, and society in our beautiful natural coastal environment,” according the CCSC.

The theme for the boat parade is the low impact sailing has on the environment and marine life.